Bellator interested in Brock Lesnar to make Fedor Emelianenko fight

Bellator is interested in signing Brock Lesnar if he truly is a free agent.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported by multiple sites that Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. With Lesnar being a free agent, he will no doubt command a lot of money from promotions like WWE, AEW, UFC, and now Bellator.

According to Bellator President, Scott Coker, the promotion is interested in signing Lesnar.

Asked Bellator President Scott Coker if he has interest in Brock Lesnar, and he replied: “Yes, if he’s truly available. Fedor vs. Brock is interesting. It’s the fight that never happened!” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 31, 2020

“Asked Bellator President Scott Coker if he has interest in Brock Lesnar, and he replied: Yes, if he’s truly available. Fedor vs. Brock is interesting. It’s the fight that never happened,” Coker told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Brock Lesnar has not competed in the MMA since UFC 200 in July of 2016. At the event, he dominated Mark Hunt to a clear-cut decision. Unfortunately, he failed a drug test and the fight was overturned to a no-contest.

Lesnar is currently 5-3 with one no-contest in MMA. He won the UFC belt in just his fourth pro fight as he beat Randy Couture by knockout. He would go on to defend the strap two times with wins over Frank Mir and Shane Carwin. Lesnar lost the heavyweight title to Cain Velasquez.

Brock Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko is a fight many fans wanted to see years ago. Lesnar was the UFC heavyweight champion and a massive star while Emelianenko at the time was dominating in PRIDE and in promotions like Affliction and Strikeforce.

Fedor Emelianenko returned to the win column last time out with a TKO win over Rampage Jackson. Before that, he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Ryan Bader in the heavyweight grand prix finals.

Emelianenko is also on his farewell tour so to add Lesnar to that tour would be massive. With both men being over 40, it would be interesting to see how they would fare against one another.

Would you be interested in seeing Brock Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko in Bellator?