Jon Jones says there is one fighter who comes a “close second” in the MMA Goat conversation

Jon Jones believes there is one fighter who comes a “close second” to him in the hotly debated MMA Goat conversation.

Fans and analysts are always debating who is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time and the general consensus ends with either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Jon Jones. Many pundits consider ‘Bones’ to be at the top of the list because of his sensational record UFC in title fights. Jones is 14-0, with 1 no-contest, in his fifteen career UFC title fights.

The longtime light heavyweight kingpin, Jones (26-1 MMA), recently took to social media where he shared a list of the ten fighters with the most wins in UFC title bouts.

If you consider your favorite fighter the best and he’s not on this list, slap yourself. Have a great week. pic.twitter.com/vkr2HKSQC6 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 8, 2021

The current UFC champions, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Israel Adesanya, each hold 4-0 records in UFC title bouts.

While UFC legends Georges St-Pierre and Demetrious Johnson round out the number two and three spots on the list, Jon Jones believes it is the fighter holding down spot number eight who comes a “close second” to him in the GOAT conversation.

That #8 ranking is currently held by women’s champ-champ Amanda Nunes who has gone a perfect 7-0 in UFC title fights.

‘Bones’ gave ‘The Lioness’ her deserved props while responding to a fight fan on Twitter.

Close second, only halfway there. That’s a bad woman https://t.co/cGjhlnILTV — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 8, 2021

Nunes (20-4 MMA) will look to earn her eighth career UFC title win when she squares off with Megan Anderson on March 6.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones is currently embarking on his physical transformation to heavyweight. The mixed martial arts legend is expected to make his divisional debut this summer against the winner of UFC 260’s Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou rematch.

‘Bones’ most previous Octagon appearance came in February of 2020, where he successfully defended his light heavyweight title by scoring a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

