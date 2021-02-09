Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals his all-time top fantasy fight

Everyone loves to fantasy matchmake. That includes lightweight icon Khabib Nurmagomedov who recently shared his all-time top fight to make.

Given the possibility of unlimited resources to make any fight happen, “The Eagle” couldn’t help but answer with a fight that surely many others would choose as well.

“If just a fantasy, then I would take Brock Lesnar — a heavyweight. And it would be possible to make him a fight with Fedor Emelianenko in Russia,” Nurmagomedov said MatchTV via Lenta. “It would be interesting to organize a fight between the stars of Russian and American MMA. By the way, anything can happen.”

At the heights of their careers, Fedor Emelianenko and Brock Lesnar were the two best heavyweights on the planet, and UFC President Dana White did everything in his power to get the deal done. Unfortunately, Russia’s finest would never step foot in the Octagon.

Following his incredible run in Japan as the poster boy for PRIDE FC, Emelianenko made his way to Strikeforce. After a shocking 1-3 run in the U.S. based promotion, Emelianenko returned home to Russia and Japan to gather wins. Currently, the 44-year old finds himself reunited with his old Strikeforce boss, Scott Coker, in Bellator.

As for Lesnar, he’s been retired from MMA since 2016 when he fought Mark Hunt to what was initially a unanimous decision win. A USADA violation would end up overturning the result to a no contest. Lesnar has since spent his time working in the professional wrestling world in the WWE — a world that he first left before starting his MMA run.

Now seemingly set to ride off into the sunset for good, the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is getting into the promotor business himself. In 2020, the 29-0 Sambo master would overtake operations at Gorilla Fighting Championship which he has since rebranded as Eagle Fighting Championships.