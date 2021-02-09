Diego Sanchez references UFC 107 loss to BJ Penn as defense for previous comments made about Calvin Kattar

UFC veteran Diego Sanchez has referenced his UFC 107 loss to BJ Penn as evidence for his recent comments about Calvin Kattar.

Sanchez has always been fairly outspoken but in the last few years, has had no problem sharing his opinions on social media.

One of his latest comments was about Calvin Kattar’s recent defeat to Max Holloway, in which he said Holloway took a piece of Kattar’s soul in the bout – which he’s now had to defend.

No disrespect in yesterdays comment that max took a piece of kattars soul. From experience I speak on the confidence change when someone completely dominates you and beats you down the whole fight. It happened to me at ufc 107 when Bj put it on me! #confidencedecreases — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) January 18, 2021

“No disrespect in yesterdays comment that max took a piece of kattars soul,” Sanchez wrote. “From experience I speak on the confidence change when someone completely dominates you and beats you down the whole fight. It happened to me at ufc 107 when Bj put it on me!”

Sanchez is, of course, referring to his TKO stoppage at the hands of BJ Penn when the two battled over the UFC Lightweight Championship.

After a fan questioned Sanchez’s remarks about Max’s win, he had the following to say.

I do! the trauma all differ in size and numbers. The body not the mind changes to protect its self, hence the hestation of the bubble that comes with these traumatizing experiences in that space. Yes I do know actually. My soul has been raped many times in this business — Diego Sanchez

Sanchez may not be everyone’s cup of tea both in and outside of the cage, but one thing is for sure – he’s the kind of warrior who has made MMA what it is today.

What do you think of these comments from Diego Sanchez? Do you think Calvin Kattar will be the same after his recent loss to Max Holloway? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.