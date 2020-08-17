Jon Jones says negotiations are underway for his next fight to be at heavyweight

Jon Jones appears to be focusing on a move to heavyweight.

On Monday evening, Jones shook up the MMA world when he took to Twitter to announce he would be the vacating light heavyweight title. He has been unhappy as of late with the UFC for not paying him what he believes he is worth to move up to heavyweight and take on challenges such as Francis Ngannou.

Yet, after vacating the belt, “Bones” took to social media to say he had another call with the UFC and negotiations will take place for him to move up to heavyweight. He also plans on utilizing this time to put on weight.

Just had a really positive conversation with @Ufc. Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavy weight. All good news, the weight gaining process begins. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

“Just had a really positive conversation with UFC. Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavyweight. All good news, the weight gaining process begins,” Jones wrote on social media.

Jon Jones is coming off a controversial decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend his light heavyweight title. Before that, he edged out a win over Thiago Santos. He got his first title defense over Anthony Smith since reclaiming the belt.

If Bones does indeed move up to heavyweight it wouldn’t be surprising to see him fight Stipe Miocic for the belt right away. It would be a massive fight and Jones deserves an immediate crack at UFC gold.

But, Dana White has been adamant it will be Francis Ngannou getting the next shot at Miocic. Even if Ngannou wins, him vs. Jones is still a massive fight.

When Jon Jones is looking to fight again remains unknown at this time. But, he did say he will remain in the USADA testing pool while he is on the sidelines.

In good faith I will be staying in the testing pool for probably the next half year or so. I’ll continue to lift weights and train all the different martial arts — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

“In good faith I will be staying in the testing pool for probably the nest half year or so. I’ll continue to lift weights and train all the different martial arts,” Jones added.

For now, Jon Jones will be looking to add weight and resume his career at heavyweight whenever that will be.

Who do you think Jon Jones will fight at heavyweight?