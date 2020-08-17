Dominick Reyes reacts to the news Jon Jones is vacating the light heavyweight title

UFC light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes has reacted to the news that long-time champion Jon Jones is vacating the 205lbs belt.

News leaked on Monday that the UFC is planning on a key light heavyweight matchup between Reyes and Jan Blachowicz to take place on September 26 at UFC 253. When that news leaked, it became clear that we would soon be hearing news about Jones’ future. Not too long afterward, Jones took to social media to announce that he had a phone call with the UFC on Monday where he agreed to vacate the UFC light heavyweight title.

Following the news that Jones has vacated the belt, Reyes took to social media to offer his reaction to the news. Check it out via Reyes’ Twitter.

I’ll catch you later JB https://t.co/C9ZpNgmUMS — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) August 17, 2020

Jones’ decision to vacate the belt is the ideal outcome for both Reyes and Blachowicz. Both men were waiting for months to get a crack at the belt but the division was stuck in a holding pattern with Jones hinting that neither fight interested him. When it became clear to the UFC that Jones would not be returning to the Octagon to fight either Reyes or Blachowicz, the promotion moved onto plan B and Jones had his title at 205lbs removed.

While Jones is no longer the light heavyweight champ, he now has the option to move up in weight and take on UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in a true superfight. It seems like Jones is only interested in huge fights like Miocic that can prove his spot as the baddest man on the planet. Now that he is no longer the light heavyweight belt, the UFC could theoretically bypass Francis Ngannou and give Jones the heavyweight title shot next.

As for Reyes and Blachowicz, both men now get to prove they are the top light heavyweight in the UFC with Jones out of the picture. Reyes is coming off of a controversial decision loss to Jones that snapped his undefeated streak to begin his career, while Blachowicz is coming off of a massive KO win over Corey Anderson. Both men are well deserving of the chance to step up and fight for the vacant 205lbs title.

