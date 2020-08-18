Jon Jones says if any light heavyweight gets six title defenses he will donate $100k to charity

Jon Jones has upped the stakes for any light heavyweight to defend the title.

On Monday evening, Jon Jones announced he would be vacating his light heavyweight title. So it is expected that the UFC 253 fight between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz will be for the vacant light heavyweight title.

For Jones, he says he would like another light heavyweight to have a reign like his. If they do, he says he will donate $100k to charity.

First light heavyweight to win six championships in a row I’ll pay $100,000 to whatever charity of their liking. I’ll be waiting — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

Was going to challenge a light heavyweight to beat my world championship record but we all know that’s probably not happening in this lifetime. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

Seriously, I challenge you guys to go out there and be great too. It’s going to be awesome watching with that cheeseburger in my hand — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

Jon Jones is coming off a semi-controversial unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend his belt. Since then, many were wondering what would be next for “Bones” and if he would finally move up to heavyweight. He expressed interest in a fight with Francis Ngannou. But, the UFC did not want to pay Jones what he wanted to pay.

Although he vacated the belt, Jones says he is looking to move up to heavyweight. He even said negotiations will take place soon.

It is interesting to see Bones offer up to pay $100k to charity if any light heavyweight can get six title defenses. But, the big question is whether or not anyone can. The division has become a lot better as of late with challengers.

Whoever wins between Reyes and Blachowicz will have to go through the likes of Thiago Santos, Glover Teixeira, and Jiri Prochazka among others.

What do you make of Jon Jones offering to pay $100k to charity if any light heavyweight can get six title defenses?