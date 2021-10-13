Jon Jones says he ‘never hit’ his fiancée, nor did his daughters wake up to their argument

Jon Jones denies ever hitting his fiancée.

In late September after the Hall of Fame ceremony, Jones was charged with battery, domestic violence, and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. Police audio then came out where the security officer at the hotel called police to report the domestic. The audio detailed that Jones allegedly pulled her hair and hit her, as she had a bleeding mouth.

However, according to Jon Jones, he claims he never hit his fiancée. Instead, he says they were just arguing and his daughters were never woken up by that. Yet, he does say he is finally ready to leave alcohol for good.

I love how people are imagining the worst possible situation in their heads and making it somehow factual. I never hit my fiancé and our daughters were woken up after our confrontation. My daughters didn’t see or hear us arguing. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 13, 2021

That’s really the only thing I care to clarify.. outside of that, looking forward to moving forward without alcohol. It’s the first time in my life where I’m actually ready to quit. Glad to have the support of my fiancé, family friends and fans — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 13, 2021

“I love how people are imagining the worst possible situation in their heads and making it somehow factual. I never hit my fiancé and our daughters were woken up after our confrontation,” Jones wrote. “My daughters didn’t see or hear us arguing. That’s really the only thing I care to clarify.. outside of that, looking forward to moving forward without alcohol. It’s the first time in my life where I’m actually ready to quit. Glad to have the support of my fiancé, family friends and fans.”

A fan then replied to Jones saying actions speak louder than words which he agreed. He says he time will take care of it and he doesn’t need a big PR stunt to deal with it all.

Yep I totally understand that, that’s why I’m not going to do some big PR stunt, hire a publicist. I’m not gonna do anything like that. I know it’s real. I know that I’m ready. Time will take care of the rest https://t.co/yTzrpVv7wu — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 13, 2021

“Yep I totally understand that, that’s why I’m not going to do some big PR stunt, hire a publicist. I’m not gonna do anything like that,” Jones added. “I know it’s real. I know that I’m ready. Time will take care of the rest.”

Jones also added in a now-deleted tweet, that he has dealt with stuff from a young age like being molested, and a sibling and a parent dying of a disease.

Following the news of his arrest, his longtime coach, Mike Winkeljohn announced he has removed “Bones” from the gym.

What do you make of Jon Jones saying he never hit his fiancée?