Jon Jones issues statement after being kicked out of Jackson-Wink MMA

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones issued a statement after being kicked out of his gym, Jackson-Wink MMA.

On Wednesday, Jones’ longtime striking coach Mike Winkeljohn spoke to The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani and revealed that “Bones” had been booted from Team Jackson-Wink after his latest arrest. According to Winkeljohn, it was a difficult decision for him to make, but one that he had to do as he is a father of three and a husband himself. After learning of Jones’ arrest in Las Vegas last month for domestic battery, Winkeljohn had no choice but to tell Jones to stop drinking and to stay away from the gym until he turns his life around.

“I just had a conversation with (Jones). I said, ‘Jon, here’s the deal man. You’re like my little brother. You have to stop drinking and fix these things for a certain period of time until you come back to the gym. So at the moment, he’s out of the gym. He’s not allowed to come into the gym,” Winkeljohn said, though the coach said he is open to a reunion should Jones stop drinking and clean up his act.

Taking to his social media following the news that he has been kicked out of Jackson-Wink, Jones released a statement where he confirmed that he had a “heartbreaking” talk with Winkeljohn. In the statement, Jones admitted that it hurt him to hear what Winkeljohn had to say to him, but he also took a moment to thank the other coaches who stuck with him.

Jon Jones: Had a heartbreaking conversation over the phone with one of my longtime coaches last night, really hurts to lose the support of someone I respect so much. Sincere thank you to the rest of the coaches for staying in the fight with me. Our journey continues..