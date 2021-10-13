Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury ‘quite close’ to being made official for the end of the year

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is close to being made official.

According to Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, the fight is nearly agreed to and will take place in November or December. The two sides have been talking ever since both men picked up wins in August and now it has finally got to a point where a deal seems imminent.

“At the moment we’re working through the terms, we’re quite close and I’m hoping we can get it over the line,’ Warren told iFL TV (via DailyMail). “It’s a great fight for Tommy. It’s a very lucrative fight for him. Financially how can you not turn that down. I think he wins it. It’s captured everyone’s imagination, it’s all they were talking about out in the States. Hopefully, we’ll finish it off this week and we can move forward. It’ll be in late November, December.”

Paul vs. Fury was the fight to make as a storyline is there and it would be a massive fight due to their following on social media. Before taking up boxing, Paul was a Disney actor then turned YouTuber, and has millions of followers. Fury, meanwhile, comes from the boxing royalty family and upped his profile with his appearance on the reality TV show, Love Island.

The fight also seemed likely to happen as in the lead-up to Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, Paul had Tommy Fury on his undercard against Paul’s training partner. At the press conference, both men exchanged words and it has only continued since then as both angles for the fight to happen.

When and where Paul vs. Fury will happen is uncertain at this time. But, the good news for many fans is the fight is close and will likely happen before the calendar turns to 2022.

