Jon Jones reveals new 245lbs frame following cardio training at heavyweight

UFC superstar Jon Jones revealed his new 245lbs frame following cardio training at heavyweight with his coaches at Jackson Wink MMA.

Jones vacated the UFC light heavyweight title last summer after nearly a decade at the top of the weight class, with an eye on a move to the heavyweight division in 2020. For the last six months, we have seen videos of Jones bulking up in anticipation of his move to the UFC’s heaviest weight class. “Bones” recently showed a video of him living the 252lbs life and doing some striking training with coach Mike Winkeljohn. Some fans were critical of Jones in that video, saying that the former light heavyweight champ looked too slow. Well, it appears as though Jones has lost a little bit of weight sign then, as he’s 245lbs now. All the hard work and training are paying off as the legend appears to be in fantastic shape.

Taking to his social media this week, “Bones” shared another video of him training at 245lbs with the coaching staff at Jackson Wink MMA. In the video, Jones looked to be moving even better than he did a month ago, and his striking is looking more and more powerful. It’s just a matter of time until we see Jones make his heavyweight debut now.

More cardio means more food, back down to 245 😩 pic.twitter.com/AcffXjOwWb — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 16, 2021

More cardio means more food, back down to 245

With UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic taking on No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou later this month at UFC 260, most believe that Jones will be taking on the winner of that fight for the heavyweight belt sometime later this year. He appears to be doing everything right as he makes his way up to the promotion’s heaviest weight class, and it will be interesting to see how he performs when he takes on the challenge of moving up in weight.

How do you think Jon Jones will fare being up at heavyweight weighing 245lbs?