Jon Jones reveals his new gym after being kicked out of JacksonWink, calls it his ‘new home base’

Jon Jones is now training at Greg Jackson’s affiliate gym as he has found a new gym.

After Jones was arrested and charged with domestic violence after the 2021 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, Mike Winkeljohn announced he was kicking “Bones” out of the gym. He said the former UFC light heavyweight was able to return barring him making significant changes to his life.

“I just had a conversation with him,” Winkeljohn said back in October on the MMA Hour. “I said, ‘Jon, here’s the deal. You’re like my little brother. You have to stop drinking and fix these things for a certain period of time until you come back to the gym.’ So at the moment, he’s out of the gym. He’s not allowed to come in the gym. I felt like I had to do that, because ignoring it and expecting different results, as they say, is insanity. He’s got a lot of yes people around him that won’t tell him the truth. He might hate me for it, but I’ll tell him the truth.”

Since then, many wondered where Jones would train as he confirmed on Sunday he would not go back to JacksonWink. On Thursday, he revealed his new home base would be an affiliate gym of Greg Jackson, the co-owner of JacksonWink.

“I want to sincerely thank gym owner/ coach Nick Urso and everyone at the original Jackson’s MMA program for allowing me to call their dojo my new home base. I was so proud to see the condition of the gym, it was so well taken care of and the energy felt amazing exactly the way it was before. It has wonderful memories of my time learning from GSP, Sugar Evans, The dean of mean and so many more. I won my first world title out of this gym. I am grateful to have this comfortable place for both my local and visiting training partners to come enjoy. The best is yet to come!,” Jones wrote on Instagram.

Jon Jones has not fought since UFC 247 where he beat Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his belt. Since then, he vacated the light heavyweight title and has made it clear he will fight at heavyweight next time out.

What do you make of Jon Jones’ new gym?