Conor McGregor sends a message to the ‘bums’ and ‘nobodies’ clamoring for a title shot

Conor McGregor believes he will be walking into a lightweight title shot when he returns.

At UFC 264, McGregor and Poirier were having their highly-anticipated trilogy with the winner likely to get the next title shot. The stakes were high for the fight and early on, “The Diamond” had a ton of success as he rocked and got the Irishman down. In the final seconds of the round, McGregor threw a punch and his leg snapped and the fight was waved off.

Since the fight, Conor McGregor has been rehabbing his leg and anxiously training for a comeback. When he does come back, it’s uncertain who he would fight as many thought he may get a tune-up fight, but the Irishman he believes he will be fighting for the belt next time out.

Hey, bums! Nobodies.

The title shot’s mine.

Happy “Champ Champ” day, MMA.

Muah 😘 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 11, 2021

Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev are both vying for the lightweight title. Both men picked up impressive wins but who will get the next shot is uncertain. Of course, the lightweight title is on the line in the main event of UFC 269 on December 11 as Charles Oliveira takes on Dustin Poirier. According to McGregor, he will be getting the winner, not Gaethje or Makhachev.

Conor McGregor (22-6) is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses to Poirier in July and January this year. Prior to that, he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds in his first fight since the loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, which marked his return to the sport after the Floyd Mayweather boxing match. In his career, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion holds notable wins over Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, Chad Mendes, Dustin Poirier, and Max Holloway.

