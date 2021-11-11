Khabib Nurmagomedov slams Justin Gaethje over title shot claims: ‘You had an opportunity to become champion but you fell asleep’

Khabib Nurmagomedov slammed Justin Gaethje over his comments that he deserves the next lightweight title shot.

In the lead-up to UFC 268, both Gaethje and Michael Chandler were vocal in saying this fight was a number one contender bout. They both certainly had a point as Gaethje was ranked two and Chandler was five. In the end, it was “The Highlight” who earned a clear-cut decision in one of the best fights of the year.

“If I win Saturday and I don’t get a shot, I riot,” Gaethje said before UFC 268. “There’s no way I can let that happen and go away quiet.”

Now, Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to Justin Gaethje and doesn’t think the American deserves the title fight. Instead, he says it’s clear Islam Makhachev deserves the next title shot as Gaethje already had his chance.

“In last 8 fight, you got finished 3 times Justin. You had an opportunity to become champion, but you fell asleep. Islam is on the 9 win streak, 3 fight in 2021 and all finishes. Just shut up and admit that Islam deserves this title shot, not you,” Nurmagomedov wrote.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Nurmagomedov say Makhachev deserves the next title shot as they are teammates and longtime friends. Nurmagomedov also coaches him, but whether or not the Dagestani native will get the next shot before Gaethje is uncertain.

Of course, the lightweight title is on the line in the main event of UFC 269 as Charles Oliveira defends his title against Dustin Poirier. No matter who wins, a scrap with Gaethje and Makhachev makes sense, but perhaps, after his UFC 268 performance, it is “The Highlight” who gets the title fight. For now, we will have to wait until after December 11 before seeing what is next.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov slamming Justin Gaethje?