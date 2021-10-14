Jon Jones reveals he was molested as a child in wake of recent domestic violence arrest: “I got things I need to deal with”

Jon Jones revealed that he was molested as a child and has things he needs to “deal with” following his recent domestic violence arrest.

The former UFC light heavyweight kingpin, Jones (26-1 MMA), was arrested last month on charges of battery, domestic violence, and injuring / tampering with a vehicle.

The incident occurred just hours after Jon Jones attended a Hall of Fame ceremony where his 2013 battle against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC HOF.

‘Bones’ has been laying relatively low since posting bail. However, after news broke today that he was no longer welcome at the Jackson-Wink MMA gym, Jones quickly resurfaced on social media.

“Had a heartbreaking conversation over the phone with one of my longtime coaches last night, really hurts to lose the support of someone I respect so much.” Jones shared and later deleted on Twitter. “Sincere thank you to the rest of the coaches for staying in the fight with me. Our journey continues..”

Jon Jones continued:

I love how people are imagining the worst possible situation in their heads and making it somehow factual. I never hit my fiancé and our daughters were woken up after our confrontation. My daughters didn’t see or hear us arguing. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 13, 2021

“I love how people are imagining the worst possible situation in their heads and making it somehow factual. I never hit my fiancé and our daughters were woken up after our confrontation,” Jones wrote. “My daughters didn’t see or hear us arguing. That’s really the only thing I care to clarify.. outside of that, looking forward to moving forward without alcohol. It’s the first time in my life where I’m actually ready to quit. Glad to have the support of my fiancé, family friends and fans.”

Jon Jones continued on and revealed some of the hardships he has experienced in life including being molested as a child.

“My life wasn’t always great man,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Being molested as a child, losing a parent and sibling to disease at a young age. It goes on and on man. I got things I need to deal with.”

Jon Jones has not stepped foot in the Octagon since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020. Following that win, ‘Bones’ decided to vacate the promotions 205lbs title in hopes of making a run at UFC heavyweight gold.