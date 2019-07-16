Jon Jones responds to Corey Anderson following comments about crack and weed smoke

UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones was not impressed by the recent comments made by perennial division contender Corey Anderson.

‘Beastin 25/8’ was a recent guest on the Slip n Dip Podcast where he seemingly attacked Jones’ past with the following statement.

“I definitely want the belt. So Jon Jones, if you watching or if you see this, you know who it is. You said it after Ilir Latifi. You asked if I wanted that smoke. I told you that I wanted all the smoke! All of it. The crack smoke, the weed smoke, whatever you are smoking put it in my face because I am here. I am not hiding, I’m right here.”

Anderson continued:

“Top five it up. Y’all want me? You know my name. Like the Candy Man, you say it three times and I’m going to pop up and sign the contract. Let’s get it.”

Corey Anderson (12-4 MMA) is currently riding a three fight win streak. During that stretch he has scored decision victories over Glover Teixeira, Patrick Cummins and most recently Ilir Latifi.

Jon Jones responded to Anderson’s recent comments earlier this afternoon on Twitter, and it was safe to say he was not impressed.

Breaking news: Cory Anderson verbally attacks Jon Jones about his past. Why does these guys have to talk smack before taking their L? And then after the fight I go on with good sportsmanship and say nice things about them. 😩 It’s getting old — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 16, 2019

“Breaking news: Cory Anderson verbally attacks Jon Jones about his past. Why do these guys have to talk smack before taking their L? And then after the fight I go on with good sportsmanship and say nice things about them. It’s getting old.”

‘Bones’ continued by insinuating that Anderson was acting like a little b*tch.

I get it, just wish these boys would let their skills speak for them. For these guys to be considered some of the toughest men/athletes in the world, most of them act like little bitches. Always with the bark and very little bite https://t.co/WPnc7hxfQN — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 16, 2019

Jon Jones (25-1 MMA) was most recently seen in action earlier this month at UFC 239, where he defeated dangerous Brazilian knockout artist Thiago Santos via split decision.

Prior to his victory over ‘Marreta’, Jones was coming off a decision win over Anthony Smith at UFC 235, which was preceded by a knockout victory over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232.

Who would you like to see Jon Jones fight in his next octagon appearance? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!