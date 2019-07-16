Corey Anderson has a message for UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones

Corey Anderson (12-4 MMA) is ready and willing to test his skills against reigning UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones.

The surging 205-pound contender, Anderson, has won three straight bouts and feels like the time is perfect for a fight with ‘Bones’.

During his recent win streak, Corey Anderson has scored decision victories over Glover Teixeira, Patrick Cummins and most recently Ilir Latifi.

‘Beastin 25/8’ was a recent guest on the Slip n Dip Podcast where he sent the following message to Jon Jones.

“I definitely want the belt. So Jones, if you watching or if you see this, you know who it is. You said it after Ilir Latifi. You asked if I wanted that smoke. I told you that I wanted all the smoke! All of it. The crack smoke, the weed smoke, whatever you are smoking put it in my face because I am here. I am not hiding, I’m right here.”

Corey Anderson continued:

“Top five it up. Y’all want me? You know my name. Like the Candy Man, you say it three times and I’m going to pop up and sign the contract. Let’s get it.”

Jon Jones was most recently seen in action earlier this month in the headliner of UFC 239, where he picked up a split-decision victory over dangerous Brazilian striker Thiago Santos.

Prior to that, ‘Bones’ had picked up wins against over Anthony Smith and Alexander Gustafsson.

Many fight fans believe that ‘Marreta’ revealed some holes in Jones’ arsenal which will allow future challengers a better chance to dethrone the longtime division king. Corey Anderson agrees with this notion and is eager to have the opportunity to prove it true.

Would you like to see the UFC book a light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Corey Anderson next? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 16, 2019