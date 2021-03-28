Jon Jones responds to accusations that he is scared to fight Francis Ngannou following UFC 260

Jon Jones has responded to accusations that he is scared to fight Francis Ngannou following the outcome of Saturday’s UFC 260 main event.

The UFC’s former light heavyweight kingpin, Jones (26-1 MMA), had vacated his 205lbs championship last year in order to make a run at heavyweight gold.

Dana White and UFC officials acknowledged Jon’s plans and suggested that the promotion would be booking ‘Bones’ against the winner of tonight’s UFC 260 main event rematch between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic.

Ngannou (16-3 MMA) ultimately was able to exact his revenge against Miocic this evening, earning a nasty second-round KO to capture the promotions coveted heavyweight world title.

Jon Jones was quick to react to Ngannou’s impressive performance and suggested he was down to throw hands with ‘The Predator’ as long as they UFC paid him properly for what would be a massive fight.

The fact that Jones immediately brought up money seemed to strike a nerve with UFC President Dana White, who was quick to suggest that the promotion might just turn to Derrick Lewis since he is “the fight to make”.

“Oh, Derrick Lewis is the fight to make. But if Jon Jones really wants that fight… Listen, it is one thing to go out and tweet and say you want it and that I put on the weight and this and that. Do you want the fight?” Dana White questioned. “I promise you, we can call Derrick Lewis or one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he’s got to do is call and do it.”

In addition to his employer, Jones also fielded accusations of not wanting a fight with Ngannou from some fight fans on Twitter.

The longtime light heavyweight kingpin responded to those trolls with the following messages.

If anyone is wondering if I really want to fight, the answer is yes. I also really want to get paid. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

I quit the light heavyweight division, literally gained a massive amount of weight. And now people are saying I’m afraid? Everyone but me claiming that I’m afraid. All I asked was to get paid. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

why does a fighter have to be afraid the second he mentions he wants to get paid his worth. What an insult. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Conor McGregor wants big money, it’s expected. Jon Jones wants money, now he’s scare. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

