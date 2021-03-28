Tyron Woodley reacts following submission loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 260

Tyron Woodley was looking to avoid a fourth consecutive loss when he squared off with Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC 260.

The UFC’s former welterweight kingpin, Woodley (19-6-1 MMA), had most previously competed in September of 2020, where he suffered a TKO loss to rival Colby Covington. That setback was preceded by back-to-back decision losses to Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque had entered tonight’s UFC 260 co-main event with Tyron Woodley on a two-fight winning streak. ‘The Silent Assassin’ had earned back-to-back stoppage victories over Randy Brown and Niko Price in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Although tonight’s co-headliner lasted less than four minutes, the contest produced enough craziness to be awarded FOTN honors. Unfortunately for Tyron Woodley, after rocking Vicente Luque with a right hand, he too was hurt badly by a counter punch from the Brazilian. Moments later and Luque would send Woodley to the canvas with a punch and then promptly locked in a D’arce choke to earn the submission victory.

Shortly following tonight’s disappointing setback, Tyron Woodley took to social media where he issued the following classy statement.

“Shit was going really well until it wasn’t. My camp pushed me in ways I haven’t been pushed in a while. I committed, and swore to myself I would bring the tiger out that earned me gold. I saw the opportunity for the KO and got too excited. Payed a big cost. I don’t regret my aggression as that’s what God created me to do. Vicente Luque is a tough and humble fighter. Was an honor to share the cage with you tonight.” – Tyron Woodley captioned his post on Instagram.

