Jon Jones responds after longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier claims “The first true loss of his career is very near”

Jon Jones has responded after his longtime rival Daniel Cormier suggested that “the first true loss” of his career is “very near”.

During a recent Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with his ESPN co-host Ryan Clark, ‘DC’ was questioned if he thought ‘Bones’ had a realistic chance of defeating either of the reigning UFC heavyweight champions in Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou.

“I think Jon Jones has a chance against anybody (at Heavyweight). I think Ciryl Gane is a problem for him. I don’t know who it’s gonna be, but I think his time is coming. I am not confident that (Jones) wins his next fight.”

Daniel Cormier continued and suggested that the first true loss of Jon Jones career was very near.

“I initially suggested that he fight a Curtis Blaydes, but it’s too risky not to cash in on him in a title fight. The first true loss of his career is very near.”

Jon Jones responded to those comments from Daniel Cormier earlier this afternoon with the following reaction.

“When you get dudes whose ass I’ve already kicked, talking about Jon’s first loss is coming soon. I’m over here laughing my ass off.” – Jones wrote and later deleted from social media (see a screenshot of that below).

Jon Jones tweeted and deleted this earlier in response to Daniel Cormier suggesting that “the first true loss” of his career is “very near” #UFC pic.twitter.com/YFdFw6nauc — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) October 29, 2021

Jon Jones is expected to make his highly anticipated heavyweight debut sometime next year. The former UFC light heavyweight kingpin has been bulking up for the move, as evident in his recent posts from social media.

‘Bones’ last competed back at UFC 247 in February of 2020, where he successfully defended the 205lbs belt for a final time with a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes.

