Colby Covington shares his best bet for UFC 267: “Even though there’s no star power, there is plenty of potential to pad your bank account”

Colby Covington has shared his best bet for tomorrow’s UFC 267 event, highlighting a interim bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen.

Yan (15-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing his bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling in controversial fashion at UFC 259. Prior to his DQ loss to ‘Funkmaster’, the Russian standout was on a ten-fight winning streak, which included stoppage victories over MMA legends Jose Aldo and Uriah Faber.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (14-3 MMA) will get his first shot at promotional gold at UFC 267, this despite suffering a split decision loss to TJ Dillashaw in his most recent effort. ‘The Sandman’ has gone 2-2 over his past four Octagon appearances, scoring stoppage wins over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar during that stretch.

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, who is getting set to rematch Kamaru Usman next weekend at UFC 268, recently took time out of his training regiment to share his best bet for UFC 267.

As seen below, ‘Chaos’ highlighted the ‘Yan vs Sandhagen’ matchup for his infamous pick of the week.

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week brought to you by Colby Covington Inc. and the undisputed king of the sports book MyBookie.ag. UFC 267 is tomorrow afternoon and even though there’s no star power, there is plenty of potential to pad your bank account over at MyBookie. Take America’s pick of the week, ‘Cheater Pan’ and cash a ticket when he sends ‘Corky Sandhagen’ to Never Never Land. Play it safe with the money line, or live dangerously like me with the prop – inside the distance and make your bank account great again.”

Do you agree with Colby Covington that Petr Yan is the best sure bet to make money at tomorrow’s UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!