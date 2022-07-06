Jon Jones responds after Francis Ngannou comes to the defense of Israel Adesanya: “I could takeoff two more years and you guys work combined won’t match what I’ve done in that octagon”

Jon Jones has ripped Francis Ngannou after the heavyweight champion defended Israel Adesanya following his UFC 276 performance.

In the main event of UFC 276, Adesanya beat Jared Cannonier by decision in a lackluster fight, and after the event, Jones took a shot at the middleweight champ.

Bro I can’t stop thinking about this shit. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head. 😆😩 — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

“Bro I can’t stop thinking about this shit. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head,” Jones wrote.

To no surprise, after the event, Adesanya then ripped Jones for commenting on his performance.

“F**k Jon Jones, I don’t wanna hear about that bitch,” Adesanya responded to Jones at the UFC 276 post-fight press conference. “What you gotta talk about my nails for? He’s just an insecure f**k boy. He couldn’t rock shit like that, he’s a b***h. F**k him, I don’t give a f**k what he thinks.”

Even though Israel Adesanya seemed to handle it himself, Francis Ngannou then took to social media to take a shot at Jon Jones and the fact he hasn’t competed in a long time.

Since Jones been siting back and talking sh*t Izzy have defended his title a least 5 times. Well done CHAMP 🏆 @stylebender Some people talk and some act. 🇳🇬🇨🇲🌍#3kings — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 3, 2022

“Since Jones been siting back and talking sh*t Izzy have defended his title a least 5 times. Well done CHAMP @stylebender. Some people talk and some act,” Ngannou wrote in defense of Jones’ comments to Adesanya.

Now, three days later, ‘Bones’ has put both Ngannou and Adesanya on blast. He also claims he has accomplished more than both have in their entire careers combined.

look at Francis over there defending Elsa, how cute. I could takeoff two more years and you guys work combined won’t match what I’ve done in that octagon. #Facts — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 6, 2022

“Look at Francis over there defending Elsa, how cute. I could takeoff two more years and you guys work combined won’t match what I’ve done in that Octagon,” Jones added.

Jon Jones also did not stop there as he then fired off another tweet saying he’s not impressed with Ngannou or Adesanya.

I’m really not impressed with you or your boy, I’ve seen you quit multiple times. And your boy almost got flat lined the last time he faced Alex. Both of you guys win your next fights, then I’ll be impressed. Until then, keep the name out of your mouth, there’s levels. — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 6, 2022

“I’m really not impressed with you or your boy, I’ve seen you quit multiple times. And your boy almost got flat lined the last time he faced Alex. Both of you guys win your next fights, then I’ll be impressed. Until then, keep the name out of your mouth, there’s levels,” Jones said.

At this point, a fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou would be massive and one that many fans would like to see. The rivalry is there, especially now with Ngannou and Jones taking shots at one another.

What do you make of Jon Jones’ comments towards Francis Ngannou and Israel Adesanya?