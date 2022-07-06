Israel Adesanya responds to Chris Pratt’s UFC 276 criticism: “I’m the man. You’re just some fan”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has responded to Chris Pratt’s comments.

Last Saturday night at UFC 276, ‘The Last Stylebender’ faced Jared Cannonier. The middleweight champion easily dominated the contest and won via unanimous decision. However, that doesn’t mean everyone was entertained by the fight.

Following the headliner, many fans and fighters took time to bash Israel Adesanya for the lackluster action. However, it wasn’t limited to only fighters and fans. Actor Chris Pratt discussed the fight on the UFC 276 post-fight broadcast. The 43-year-old is a noted fight fan and trains MMA regularly.

There, the actor was quick to note that he’s never fought in a professional capacity before. However, he did take exception to the champion’s trash talk, and subsequent performance. Pratt stated:

“I’m going to say this as humbly as I can. I’ve never stepped into the octagon, I don’t know this game. I’m just an actor. But I’m not a fan, man. I’m not a fan of coming out like, all that talk, and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-pat. I’m like, c’mon, man. You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so badass.”

Now, Israel Adesanya has responded to Chris Pratt’s comments about his UFC 276 performance. On Twitter, the UFC middleweight champion posted a video of the actor being hit with a keyboard in the 2008 film ‘Wanted’.

Accompanying the video of the actor being hit, he downplayed the criticism. Adesanya stated that he is the man and that Pratt is nothing more than a fan. The comments come after the actor stated that he’s not a fan of the UFC middleweight champion.

Good morning. 😊

I’m the man. You’re just some fan. pic.twitter.com/FNQx9tQHvY — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 6, 2022

“Good morning. I’m the man. You’re just some fan.”

What do you make of Israel Adesanya and Chris Pratt’s beef? Who do you side with? Sound off in the comment section below!