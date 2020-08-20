Jon Jones requests artist to paint a portrait of MMA’s three “mountain goats”

UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones wants an artist to paint a portrait of himself, Stipe Miocic and Anderson Silva – the “mountain goats”.

Jones, who recently announced that he will be vacating the Light Heavyweight Championship in order to pursue a potential move up to heavyweight, has never been afraid to rustle a few feathers on social media.

As talks grow of him potentially challenging Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, “Bones” continues to keep the masses guessing with tweets such as this one.

I’m looking for an artist to paint a portrait of Stipe, myself and Anderson. The painting should be called mountain goats. Anyone interested? — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 19, 2020

Gathering the information we need and desire from these fighters through Twitter isn’t exactly ideal, but it’s the forum that Jones chooses to use as a way to make some noise amongst the MMA fandom.

Back down at 205 pounds, the vacant title is set to be contested in a fascinating match-up between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz. After coming up short against Jones in a controversial decision loss earlier this year, Reyes had the following to say regarding his upcoming Polish opponent.

“Jan is a beast by the way. I’ve been impressed with Jan for years. I’ve been trying to fight Jan since I beat Cannonier because I respect the guy’s game. He is a very technical striker, he has more power than Jon,” Dominick Reyes said to ESPN. “I think he is a more dangerous fight for me to be 100 percent honest. He is a counter striker with a lot of power and has a BJJ black belt. He is very technical everywhere. Jon doesn’t counter striker and has no power and is not that technical, he is just tricky.”

Reyes isn’t wrong in how he’s describing Blachowicz, and he certainly can’t afford to be complacent against him. Alas, even if he does win the belt, many will continue to wonder whether or not Jones will return to try and claim back what has been his for so many years now.

Up at heavyweight, though, the biggest question of all rests in what the future holds for both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.