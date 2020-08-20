Dustin Poirier expresses interest in potential fights with Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has shown interest in potentially fighting Tony Ferguson or Nate Diaz in his next bout.

While Poirier may have come up short in his attempt to capture the UFC Lightweight Championship against Khabib Nurmagomedov last year, he was able to bounce back in a big way back in June when he scored a unanimous decision victory over one of the division’s rising stars Dan Hooker.

After getting a taste for victory once again, “The Diamond” is clearly ready to jump back into the Octagon at the next available opportunity – and he isn’t interested in taking any easy fights.

Who do yall want to see me fight next? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 19, 2020

As you can see in the above tweets, the idea of fighting Ferguson or Diaz isn’t exactly going to throw Poirier off the scent.

He wants to get back to the title picture and he’ll do so however he can, but in a recent interview, he suggested that the most important thing for him is that he leaves a great legacy.

“I don’t know; I’m not sure what the options will be when the UFC comes back and starts sitting at the table to make these matches,” Poirier explained (transcript via MMA Junkie).” “It just needs to be a really big name or a title fight. I’ve been doing this for 10 years in the UFC, and I still love fighting, but I want these fights to mean more than just a fight. I don’t want it to just be about a show and win purse. I want it to really mean something, and I know I’m in the back nine of my career.

“I’ve been fighting for a while, I have 40 fights, and I want these last four or five years to really mean something every time I get into the octagon. Not only for me and my family, but for the goals that I’m trying to bring awareness to and raise money for and for my career. I really want to leave a legacy.”

Dustin Poirier has already done a great deal to help grow both his own image and the reputation of the lightweights, and fans are excited to see what he can continue to produce between now and when he finally hangs up his gloves.