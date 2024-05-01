Tom Aspinall vents frustration with “absolutely terrible” UFC 304 start time

Tom Aspinall is venting his frustration with what he calls an ‘absolutely terrible’ UFC 304 start time.

UFC 304 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 27th at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

The pay-per-view event is scheduled to start at 10pm E.T., which is 3am in England.

Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) is expected to make an interim heavyweight title defense at the event.

The 31-year-old Aspinall spoke on his YouTube channel about UFC 304 saying:

“As an athlete, as a fighter, it honestly doesn’t make that much difference. For a couple of weeks before, I’ll have to wake up and train at that time or stay up or whatever. I’ve flown across the world multiple times and fought in different time zones, so it’s not as bad as that.”

Continuing, the Brit believes it’s a terrible schedule for fight fans (h/t MMAMania):

“As a fan who wants to watch it live? I think it’s absolutely terrible. I think it’s just not fair on the fans, not fair on the UK fans. Obviously predominantly it’s an American audience so I understand that, they want to sell to them. But why can’t they sell to them in the afternoon which is our evening time?”

Concluding, Tom Aspinall shared:

“Why can’t Americans watch it in the afternoon and the UK fans, the Manchester fans, the European fans can all fly to the event, sell out this new arena. It’s going to sell out regardless. We’re very lucky to have a PPV in Manchester. But it’s UK MMA, let’s put it on UK time.”

Aspinall last fought and defeated Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) by KO last November at UFC 295.

Do you agree with Tom Aspinall that timing should be altered for U.K. fans?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!