Tom Aspinall vents frustration with “absolutely terrible” UFC 304 start time

By Susan Cox - April 30, 2024

Tom Aspinall is venting his frustration with what he calls an ‘absolutely terrible’ UFC 304 start time.

Tom Aspinall

UFC 304 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 27th at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

The pay-per-view event is scheduled to start at 10pm E.T., which is 3am in England.

Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) is expected to make an interim heavyweight title defense at the event.

The 31-year-old Aspinall spoke on his YouTube channel about UFC 304 saying:

“As an athlete, as a fighter, it honestly doesn’t make that much difference. For a couple of weeks before, I’ll have to wake up and train at that time or stay up or whatever. I’ve flown across the world multiple times and fought in different time zones, so it’s not as bad as that.”

Continuing, the Brit believes it’s a terrible schedule for fight fans (h/t MMAMania):

“As a fan who wants to watch it live? I think it’s absolutely terrible. I think it’s just not fair on the fans, not fair on the UK fans. Obviously predominantly it’s an American audience so I understand that, they want to sell to them. But why can’t they sell to them in the afternoon which is our evening time?”

Concluding, Tom Aspinall shared:

“Why can’t Americans watch it in the afternoon and the UK fans, the Manchester fans, the European fans can all fly to the event, sell out this new arena. It’s going to sell out regardless. We’re very lucky to have a PPV in Manchester. But it’s UK MMA, let’s put it on UK time.”

Aspinall last fought and defeated Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) by KO last November at UFC 295.

Do you agree with Tom Aspinall that timing should be altered for U.K. fans?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tom Aspinall UFC UFC 304

Related

Darren Till, Mike Perry

Darren Till vows to “destroy” Mike Perry when they finally meet: “He’s been fighting old slow sh**ty dopes”

Susan Cox - April 30, 2024
Alexandre Pantoja and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Alexandre Pantoja details the time he "smashed" Sean O'Malley in sparring

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja claims he smashed Sean O’Malley when they sparred years ago.

Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson reveals he's targeting professional boxing debut, wants to face 'a legend of the sport'

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is the latest MMA legend to express profound interest in moving to boxing.

Alex Perez
UFC

Alex Perez booked for June 15th UFC return just days after UFC Vegas 91 main event KO

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Alex Perez is already set for his next fight just days after a vicious knockout victory.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

NSAC votes to withhold 20% of Arman Tsarukyan's UFC 300 purse after attacking fan during walkout

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been fined by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for assaulting a fan during his walkout at UFC 300.

Alexandre Pantoja, Sean Strickland

Alexandre Pantoja defends UFC flyweights against Sean Strickland's harsh criticism of division: 'Shut your mouth and respect my job!'

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024
Gilbert Burns, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Gilbert Burns calls for rematch against Kamaru Usman: "I was very emotional in that first fight"

Josh Evanoff - April 30, 2024

Gilbert Burns wants a rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira open to moving up to welterweight for a "big fight" after UFC 300 loss

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

CCharles Oliveira is open to moving up to welterweight for a big-money fight next time out.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 163
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 163 with Drakkar Klose and Tristan Hamm

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

The 163rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 301 and Misfits 15.

Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg
UFC

Fight fans express disappointment over lackluster UFC 301 main card: “Besides Aldo, all prelims”

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2024

Mixed martial arts fans are disappointed to see the state of the upcoming UFC 301 card.