Dominick Reyes explains why Jan Blachowicz is a tougher matchup than Jon Jones

Dominick Reyes knows Jan Blachowicz will not be an easy out.

In the co-main event of UFC 253 on September 26, Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz will be fighting for the vacant light heavyweight title. On Monday, Jon Jones announced on Twitter he would be vacating the belt and the UFC swiftly promoted the Reyes vs Blachowicz matchup to be for the vacant title.

Although Reyes wanted to rematch Jones and beat him, he believes Blachowicz is more dangerous. He says the Polish fighter is more technical and has a ton of knockout power he has to be worried about.

“Jan is a beast by the way. I’ve been impressed with Jan for years. I’ve been trying to fight Jan since I beat Cannonier because I respect the guys game. He is a very technical striker, he has more power than Jon,” Dominick Reyes said to ESPN. “I think he is a more dangerous fight for me to be 100 percent honest. He is a counter striker with a lot of power and has a BJJ black belt. He is very technical everywhere. Jon doesn’t counter striker and has no power and is not that technical, he is just tricky.”

Dominick Reyes is coming off a controversial decision loss to Jon Jones at UFC 247 for the light heavyweight title. Many pundits thought he won the fight, but in the eyes of the judge’s he fell just short for his first career loss.

Before the loss to Jones, Reyes was a perfect 6-0 inside the Octagon with notable wins over Chris Weidman, Volkan Oezdemir, Jared Cannonier, and Ovince Saint Preux.

Jan Blachowicz, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak and has won seven of his last eight. Last time out he knocked out Corey Anderson after edging out a decision win over Jacare Souza and a knockout win over Luke Rockhold. His lone loss during this stretch was a knockout loss to Thiago Santos.

