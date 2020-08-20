Michael Chandler hints at potential UFC fight against Dustin Poirier

Former Bellator lightweight champion and current free agent Michael Chandler has hinted at a potential UFC fight against Dustin Poirier.

Chandler recently finished his Bellator contract with a stunning KO win over former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson in the last fight of his deal. He has made it clear that he intends on testing the free-agent market and both the UFC and ONE Championship have been suggested as potential landing spots if he leaves Bellator. Indeed, UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that he intends on sitting down and talking to Chandler soon.

Fans have been all over social media lately pushing for Chandler to sign with the UFC, where he would have plenty of new potential opponents to fight. One potential opponent for Chandler in his debut is Dustin Poirier, the former interim UFC lightweight champion. Poirier is coming off of a huge win over Dan Hooker his last time out and would be the perfect opponent to welcome Chandler into the UFC and see how good he really is.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Chandler acknowledged a potential fight against “The Diamond.” Check out what “Iron” wrote on his Twitter.

Man…the public wants it if it happens…. pic.twitter.com/mDkoTV4tLW — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 20, 2020

Man…the public wants it if it happens….

UFC fans have long wanted to see Chandler fight in the Octagon. For the past decade, he has been one of the top fighters in the sport not in the UFC. Chandler is a three-time Bellator lightweight champion and holds notable wins over the likes of Henderson twice, Eddie Alvarez, and Patricky Pitbull. Chandler, who has a 21-5 record in his career, is 34 years old, so if he wants to make a run for the UFC lightweight title, he has to do it now.

As for Poirier, the fan-favorite is coming off of an incredible win over Hooker to bounce back from a submission loss to UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov. Poirier wants to get back into the title picture but with it being backlogged with other contenders, Poirier will have to pick up a couple wins in the meantime. A fight against another exciting fighter in the form of Chandler sounds like another “Fight of the Year” candidate for Poirier. The winner of the fight would position themself nicely in the crowded 155lbs title picture.

Would you like to see the UFC book Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier?