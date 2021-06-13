Jon Jones reacts to Israel Adesanya defeating Marvin Vettori at UFC 263

Former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones was clearly watching tonight’s UFC 263 main event rematch between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori.

Jones (26-1 MMA) and Adesanya (21-1 MMA) have become bitter rivals over the past couple of years, so it was no surprise to see that ‘Bones’ tuned in for tonight’s headliner.

Adesanya had entered UFC 263 looking to rebound from the first loss of his professional MMA career. ‘Stylebender’ had his ambitions of becoming a champ-champ halted by Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 back in March.

Prior to that setback, which was heavily criticized by Jon Jones, the middleweight champion had reeled off two title defenses over opponents Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori entered tonight’s headliner sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a dominant decision victory over Kevin Holland.

Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 proved to be a dominant showing from the middleweight champ. ‘Stylebender’ was able to seemingly stifle the grappling of Marvin Vettori, which left the Italian standing in Izzy’s wheelhouse. Although Israel Adesanya did not deliver on the finish that he promised fight fans, he did win every round of the fight on all three of the judges scorecards.

Official UFC 263 Result: Israel Adesanya def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how Jon Jones reacted to Adesanya defeating Vettori below:

I better hurry up and get back in there, they’re starting to catch up 😩 pic.twitter.com/969HZl6P6i — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2021

“I better hurry up and get back in there, they’re starting to catch up.” – Jones shared on Twitter.

‘Bones’ is still hoping to secure a super-fight with reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for his next Octagon appearance. Time will tell if his new advisor can get a deal done with Dana White and company.

