Nate Diaz reacts following loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263: “In a real fight in a real world, that fight’s a wrap. He was sleepwalking!”

Nate Diaz returned to the Octagon for the first time in over a year and a half this evening at UFC 263 for a welterweight bout with Leon Edwards.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in November of 2019. Prior to that setback, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis.

As for Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA), the Birmingham native most previously took to the Octagon in March, where his bout with Belal Muhammad resulted in a no-contest due to a nasty accidental eye poke. Prior to that unfortunate result, ‘Rocky’ had put together an eight-fight win streak, which included victories over Rafael dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone and Gunnar Nelson.

Tonight’s Diaz vs. Edwards bout proved to be a thrilling five round affair. Leon Edwards was able to get the better of Nate Diaz both on the feet and on the ground in the opening three rounds, but ‘The Stockton Slugger’ began to turn the tide in round four. Then, in round five, Diaz rocked Edwards with a series of punches and came very close to earning a finish. Unfortunately for Nate, Leon was able to make it to the final horn and went on to be awarded a unanimous decision victory (49-46 x3).

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s event, Nate Diaz appeared at the UFC 263 post-fight press conference where he shared the following thoughts on his bout with Leon Edwards.

“In a real fight in a real world, that fight’s a wrap. He was sleepwalking.” Diaz said regarding the end of tonight’s fight with Edwards. “I got cut in training. That’s why we pushed the fight back a month. I kind of lost motivation after that. He won, but I feel like I’m the better fighter still.”

Nate Diaz went on to reveal that he hopes to fight again in 3 months time. Who would you like to see him fight next time out?