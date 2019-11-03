Jon Jones reacts to Corey Anderson’s big win at UFC 244

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was obviously watching tonight’s UFC 244 bout between division rivals Johnny Walker and Corey Anderson.

Shortly after Anderson derailed the Walker hype train with a first round TKO victory, ‘Bones’ took to Twitter with the following messages reacting to Corey’s UFC 244 performance.

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1190807524204695552

There’s only one — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 3, 2019

So much for the early Christmas present. This is exactly why I just let them light heavyweight do all the talking. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 3, 2019

Yeah just like Izzy, I don’t get impressed too quickly. I’ve been around way too long, I’ve seen a lot of people come and go https://t.co/JgIglDVzDH — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 3, 2019

Tonight’s impressive victory marked Anderson’s fourth in a row, as he had previously scored unanimous decision wins over opponents Patrick Cummins, Glover Teixeira and Ilir Latifi respectively.

As for the UFC’s current light heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones is currently awaiting his next assignment.

UFC President Dana White recently expressed interest in ‘Bones’ defending his title against undefeated contender Dominick Reyes next. However, Jones doesn’t seem to be to intrigued by the fight.

With Corey Anderson’s impressive victory, it now appears that Jon Jones has options for his next fight. Whether that bout will occur at 205-pounds or heavyweight remains to be seen.

With Corey Anderson's impressive victory, it now appears that Jon Jones has options for his next fight. Whether that bout will occur at 205-pounds or heavyweight remains to be seen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 2, 2019