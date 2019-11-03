UFC 244 Results: Kevin Lee brutally KO’s Gregor Gillespie (Video)

A highly anticipated lightweight scrap featuring Kevin Lee taking on Gregor Gillespie kicked off tonight’s UFC 244 main card action from New York.

Kevin Lee (17-5 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the fist time since suffering a submission loss to Rafael dos Anjos in his welterweight debut at May’s UFC event in Rochester.

After a 9-1 stretch inside the UFC, ‘The MoTown Phenom’ has since gone just 1-3. Prior to being submitted by ‘RDA’, Lee was coming off a unanimous decision loss to lightweight staple Al Iaquinta.

Meanwhile, Gregor Gillespie (13-0 MMA) kept his perfect record in check by scoring a second round TKO victory over Yancy Medeiros at January’s UFC event in Brooklyn.

‘The Gift’ has gone a perfect 6-0 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2016.

Round one begins and both men meet in the center of the Octagon and exchange jabs. Gregor misses with a right hand and shoots in for a takedown. Lee replies with a jab and then another. He is using a very low stance in hopes of defending Gillespie’s shots. Kevin Lee with a crisp jab. Gregor replies with a right that partially lands. Both men with good jabs. Lee lands another. He is sticking that left jab nicely early on. Gregor responds with a nice jab of his own. That may have caused a cut on Lee. Gillespie with a nice low kick. Lee comes forward and lands a right. He follows that up with a head kick and Gillespie crashes to the canvas out cold. WOW!

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1190816918548156416

Official UFC 244 Result: Kevin Lee def. Gregor Gillespie via KO in Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 2, 2019