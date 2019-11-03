UFC 244 Results: Corey Anderson stops Johnny Walker in Round 1 (Video)

A light heavyweight scrap between perennial divison contenders Corey Anderson and Johnny Walker serves as the featured bout of tonight’s UFC 244 prelims.

Walker (17-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a nine-fight winning streak. In his most recent effort at March’s UFC 235 event in Las Vegas, the Brazilian scored a 36-second knockout victory over Misha Cirkunov.

Meanwhile, Anderson (12-4 MMA) was most recently seen in action at December’s UFC 232 event in Los Angeles, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Ilir Latifi. After suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Jimi Manuwa and Ovince Saint Preux in 2017, Corey Anderson has since scored three straight decision victories inside the Octagon.

Round one begins and Johnny Walker comes forward quickly. He is using a lot of movement. Anderson shoots in for a single leg. Walker avoids the takedown attempt and pushes Corey against the cage. The fighters trade knees from the clinch and then break. Anderson lands a big right hands that rocks Walker. Johnny goes to the floor and Anderson is all over him with big ground and pound. Walker gets back up but he is hurt. More shots from Anderson. Walker is busted up. The referee jumps in to stop the fight. Wow!

https://twitter.com/UFCEurope/status/1190806576103342081

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1190806782383407104

Official UFC 244 Result: Corey Anderson def. Johnny Walker via TKO in Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 2, 2019