Jacare Souza issues first statement after COVID-19 diagnosis, UFC 249 withdrawal

UFC middleweight contender Jacare Souza has issued a statement after he was pulled from a UFC 249 fight with Uriah Hall due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Jacare made his statement—his first since the fight fell through—on Instagram.

Jacare shared his disappointment with the way things unfolded, and added that he hopes his fight with Hall will be rebooked when he’s healthy.

“I was very sad to not be able to fight at UFC 249, but I want you to know that, as soon as I’m medically cleared, I hope to reschedule my fight with Uriah Hall so that I can put on the show that everyone expects,” Jacare wrote. “I thank my corners for the partnership, my opponent for the words of support and the UFC for all the care.

“Thank you all for the kind messages I have received in the last few days,” Jacare added. “The upcoming weeks I will be secluded with my family and coaches and focused on our health so I can be back soon. Thank you!”

Do you want the scrapped Jacare Souza vs. Uriah Hall fight to be rebooked?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/14/2020.