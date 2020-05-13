Daniel Cormier calls Stipe Miocic rivalry “the greatest heavyweight series the UFC’s ever had”

Daniel Cormier believes that his rivalry with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is the greatest series the heavyweight division has ever seen.

Cormier and Miocic have fought twice, with Cormier knocking out Miocic at UFC 226 to win the UFC heavyweight title, and then Miocic knocking out DC at UFC 241 to win his title back. The DC KO on Miocic was incredible, but Miocic’s comeback win with body shots over DC in the rematch was also amazing to watch. Now the pair looks to conclude their exciting trilogy later this year when they meet for a third and presumably final time in the Octagon.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, DC said that he believes his rivalry with Miocic and the exciting fights they’ve put on have made for the greatest heavyweight MMA series the UFC has ever seen.

“You get to 1-1 and you start thinking, ‘We’ve got to end this thing.'” It doesn’t stop like this,” Cormier said.

“I think it honestly is the greatest heavyweight series the UFC’s ever had, and it needs to be finalized. It should not end at 1-1.”

Since the rematch last summer took place, UFC president Dana White has said that DC will get the chance to fight in the trilogy and win the belt back. When DC does fight, it’s expected to be the final bout of his legendary MMA career.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a possibility that Miocic vs. DC 3 doesn’t happen as planned. White has recently mentioned the UFC could consider stripping Miocic of his belt if he is not able to defend it in a timely fashion, which could lead to Francis Ngannou getting the fight with DC instead. Even if a third fight between DC and Miocic doesn’t happen, the first two fights are some of the best the UFC heavyweight division has ever seen.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that the Stipe Miocic rivalry is the greatest heavyweight series the UFC’s ever had?

