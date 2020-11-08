Jon Jones explains why he’s “so glad” Glover Teixeira defeated Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13

Former UFC champion Jon Jones explained why he’s “so glad” that Glover Teixeira defeated Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 13.

Jones, of course, previously fought both Teixeira and Santos. “Bones” defeated Teixeira at UFC 172 in 2014 via unanimous decision back when he was in his prime, and he later beat Santos via split decision at UFC 239 in a razor-thin fight. So if anyone knows a thing or two about how Teixeira and Santos operate inside the Octagon cage, it’s Jones.

Taking to Twitter following Teixeira’s third-round submission win at UFC Vegas 13, Jones explained why he was so happy that Teixeira was able to go out there and beat Santos.

So glad I don’t have to read tweets about running from Santos, If he would’ve won everyone would be talking mad trash tonight — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

So glad I don’t have to read tweets about running from Santos, If he would’ve won everyone would be talking mad trash tonight

Jones, the two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, gave up his belt this past summer as his plan is to move up to heavyweight for his next bout. With Jones giving up his title, the UFC booked Jan Blachowicz to fight Dominick Reyes at UFC 253. In an upset, Blachowicz wnt out there and brutally KOed Reyes to win the vacant title. On the same card, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya knocked out Paulo Costa, and afterward UFC president Dana White confirmed Adesanya would get the next title shot.

Jones leaving 205lbs is not ideal just because there are plenty of exciting fights for him at light heavyweight including a fresh fight with Blachowicz, a rematch with Teixeira, or a money fight with Adesanya. But with Jones gone up in weight, he is now stumping for his ex-rival Teixeira to get the next title shot against Adesanya. Either way, the former champ is right in that Santos losing to Teixeira keeps the critics away for one night.

Do you think Jon Jones will eventually make a return to 205lbs?