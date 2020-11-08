Dana White responds to Glover Teixeira’s request for a title shot

UFC president Dana White responded to light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira’s request for the next light heavyweight title shot.

Teixeira defeated No. 1 contender Thiago Santos via third-round rear-naked choke submission in the main event of UFC Vegas 13. It’s the fifth straight win for the 41-year-old Teixeira, who smashed Anthony Smith in his last fight and who also had recent wins over Nikita Krylov, Ion Cutelaba, and Karl Roberson. Following the win over Santos, Teixeira used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to call for a title shot at 205lbs.

The problem, of course, is that White already promised the next title shot against new UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to Israel Adesanya. But with Teixeira going out there and beating Santos in an all-out war, some fans and media are hoping White changes his mind. Speaking to ESPN’s Laura Sanko following UFC Vegas 13, White said that he has heard Teixeira’s calls for a title shot and agrees that he deserves one.

"I heard him, I agree with him, and I'm taking him serious." On the #UFCVegas13 post show, @danawhite tells @laura_sanko that he heard @gloverteixeira call for a title shot and says "he's not wrong." pic.twitter.com/qX3JokLm2r — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 8, 2020

“Yeah, it’s something we need to figure out. But I heard him and I agree with him and I’m taking him serious. So yeah, I’m not going to doubt this guy anymore,” White said.

“I was sitting listening to him give his interview. He’s not wrong, you know what I mean? He’s like, ‘I deserve this shot.’ He’s been here forever. He’s on a streak, he looked great tonight. And what’s funny is, every time I count this guy out and think, ‘I don’t know if he’s got it,’ he proves me wrong. He looked incredible tonight.”

With Blachowicz hoping to step back into the Octagon in March, the UFC has time to figure out what to do with the title shot. Odds are Adesanya still gets the next crack at the belt, but you can’t count out White from changing his mind and giving it to Teixeira.

Do you think Dana White will change his mind and give Glover Teixeira the next title shot at 205lbs, or do you think Israel Adesanya will still get it?