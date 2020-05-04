Jon Jones explains why he dislikes Colby Covington more than Cormier, Adesanya or Danis

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has no shortage of haters, doubters, and rivals. Of all his enemies, however, he seems to dislike Colby Covington the most.

On Sunday night, Jones took some time to interact with his fans on Twitter. One fan asked Jones who he dislikes the most out of Colby Covington, Israel Adesanya, Daniel Cormier and Dillon Danis.

He didn’t leave any doubt.

Oh easily Colby, DC happened already and the other two just seem to really enjoy the attention. https://t.co/Ovf1NK0xpc — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 4, 2020

“Oh easily Colby, DC happened already and the other two just seem to really enjoy the attention,” Jones wrote.

As Jones suggests, he’s already fought Cormier. The pair have shared the cage twice previously: once in 2015, and once in 2017. In the first fight, Jones defeated Cormier by decision. In the second, Jones ended the fight via TKO, but the result was later overturned when he failed a drug test. While the pair once stood out as the most heated rivals in MMA, their relationship seems to have improved a bit recently.

Jones’ beef with Adesanya and Danis, on the other hand, has so far been confined to trash talk on social media and in interviews. Adesanya has frequently expressed interest in a future light heavyweight fight with Jones, while Danis has called for a grappling match with the UFC champ.

Jones’ beef with Covington has also been limited to trash talk, but the pair’s mutual animosity has an extra layer to it, as they were actually roommates in college.

Are you surprised to hear Jon Jones admit that he dislikes Colby Covington more than Daniel Cormier, Dillon Danis or Israel Adesanya?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/4/2020.