Jon Jones attempts to establish “new rule” for UFC callouts, gets ruthlessly trolled by fight fans

Jon Jones attempted to establish a “new rule” for future UFC callouts this evening, but wound up getting ruthlessly trolled by fight fans.

Jones (26-1 MMA), the UFC’s former light heavyweight kingpin, did not appear to be in the most cheerful of spirits this evening.

After Glover Teixeira defeated Jan Blachowicz by way of submission in today’s UFC 267 main event (see that here), ‘Bones’ proceeded to lash out at the now former Polish champion.

See what happens when you’re talking shit, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust 🤷🏾‍♂️ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 30, 2021

Shortly after that jab, Jon Jones resurfaced and attempted to implement a “new rule” for future UFC callouts.

New rule, don’t call me out until you defend your belt at least twice. I’m getting sick of this shit. Everybody talking about what they’re going to do, can’t even beat the other contenders — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 31, 2021

That tweet from ‘Bones’ received a boatload of replies, many of which were negative. As seen below, many fight fans took the opportunity to poke fun at Jones’ recent arrest in Las Vegas, while other noted his lengthy hiatus from the sport.

“New rule, only fight people that aren’t your wife or kids.” – One user replied subsequently resulting in a block from Jon Jones.

Bro you can’t even beat a court case atm you worried about the wrong defence — 🦉Max👃🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ElHijoDeMax) October 31, 2021

“Bro you can’t even beat a court case atm you worried about the wrong defense.”

You don't even fight bro — enGee (@NYCoolRunner) October 31, 2021

“You don’t even fight bro.”

How about you chill out lol. Jan was very well focused on both Adesanya and Teixeira. It was all about them in the lead up to today’s main event, not you man. Jesus. — 🎃🍂ɪɴᴛʀᴏᴠᴇʀᴛᴇᴅ ʟᴀᴡʟᴇʀ🍂🎃 (@Asimpleapple1) October 31, 2021

“How about you chill out lol. Jan was very well focused on both Adesanya and Teixeira. It was all about them in the lead up to today’s main event, not you man. Jesus.”

Jon Jones last competed at UFC 247 in February of 2020 where he defeated Dominick Reyes by way of unanimous decision. A few months later ‘Bones’ would vacate the 205lbs title in hopes of making a run at heavyweight gold.

