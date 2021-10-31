Dana White unloads on Fedor Emelianenko for suggesting that he is all about money: “First of all, I don’t even know Fedor…”

Dana White unloads on Fedor Emelianenko for suggesting that he is all about money, saying that, “first of all, I don’t even know Fedor.”

Emelianenko recently did an interview where he suggested that White “has no respect towards fighters” and that “money means everything to him.” The comments came out of the left field as the UFC and Emelianenko haven’t had any contract discussions in years, so it was a bit surprising to hear Emelianenko come out and have these comments about the UFC president. And White, as you may have guessed, was not happy with the comments.

Speaking to the media following UFC 267, White blasted Emelianenko for his comments towards him, suggesting that Emelianenko should have taken the offer that the UFC gave to him all those years ago, and that way he would have been retired from MMA by now. Check out below what White said about Emelianenko when questioned by the media.

“First of all, I don’t even know Fedor. Fedor doesn’t know me. We met one time. His statement was I was all about money — he should have been more about money when we made you that offer wherever the f*ck we were, whatever island that was we were on, and you wouldn’t still be fighting at 45 years old,” White told the media (h/t MMAFighting.com). “You know I offered him a deal that he must still lay in bed everything and bum out about. We offered him a deal. We tried to do a deal with Fedor. Apparently Fedor doesn’t like me. So I don’t see it happening (that he’ll ever fight in the UFC).”

Do you think Dana White and Fedor Emelianenko will ever come to an agreement on a fight contract or has the ship completely sailed on the idea of him ever fighting in the UFC?