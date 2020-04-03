Jon Anik on Jon Jones situation: “It makes me very sad”

UFC commentator Jon Anik says Jon Jones’ latest brush with the law makes him “very sad.”

Last week, Jones was arrested for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm. While Jones was able to avoid jail time, this marks the latest incident in a troubling trend for the UFC light heavyweight champ.

Anik, who like Jones is a father of several girls, finds it hard to witness. The UFC play-by-play man reacted to Jones’ latest issues in an interview with Mike Heck of MMA Fighting.

“I’m a girl dad, I see a father of daughters. It makes me very sad.”

“It’s sad,” Anik said of Jones. “It’s embarrassing for his daughters mostly. They’re not getting any younger, and as they get older, and as he looks like he’s turning over a new leaf and turning the page, becoming an active champion for the UFC as he was doing late 2018 into 2019… It looked like he was going to be able to toe that straight and narrow, and obviously that was not the case.

“I think for me sad is just the emotion because I really do like the guy,” Anik added. “If you’re only judging based on personal interaction, he’s basically been consistent and genuine with me since I met him in his hotel room in 2011 — the day he foiled a robbery to beat ‘Shogun’ to win the belt. That was the first I met the guy. We’ve always had a good relationship. I think for me, I’m a Girl Dad. I see a father of daughters, it makes me very sad. It was hard to watch that officer cam footage, it really was.

“I just hope he can find it within him to turn the sadness and the anger into something positive.”

What do you think of Jon Anik’s comments on Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/3/2020.