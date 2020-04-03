Bruce Buffer on UFC 249 situation: ‘I have no idea about anything’

Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer is willing to work at UFC 249 on April 18 — provided the UFC can find a location for the card and ensure the safety of staff and fighters during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I stand on the basis that, if there’s an event announced – based on the location, the safety factor of everybody involved, how we’re being tested, whatever, all the obvious – if there is such a word anymore, a completely safe thing to do, then let’s do it. Right?” Buffer told MMA Junkie. “Obviously there would not be an audience; we know that.”

While Buffer is down to do his thing at UFC 249, he claims to have no idea what is going on with respect to the April 18 card, which was originally slated to go down in Brooklyn, but still doesn’t have an official location.

“Guys, I have no idea about anything. I’m a media mercenary,” Buffer said of the UFC 249 situation. “I always joke around and say my lifestyle is kind of like James Bond. I don’t have to kill anybody, but I get the call, and I gotta put the tuxedo in the bag. … All kidding aside, I don’t know, guys. I mean, I could get the call five days before it happens, and then I make that decision. But am I willing to? Of course.

“You know me,” the UFC announcer added. “I’ve done shows with one leg; I’ve done three shows in a row, blown-out back. You guys know that I will never ever not go in that octagon. But we have a bigger picture to consider. And the powers that be, I know Dana. I’m sure every day’s gotta be a new day for Dana with all that he’s gotta deal with. He’s trying to provide the entertainment.”

Do you think we’ll see Bruce Buffer in action at UFC 249, or will the card fizzle out like so many other sporting events have?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/3/2020.