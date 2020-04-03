Ben Askren changes Twitter name in latest jab at Kamaru Usman

Ben Askren has taken yet another shot at UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman – doing so through his Twitter account.

There are very few people that seem to be capable of getting under the skin of “The Nigerian Nightmare”, but it certainly appears as if “Funky” is one of them, even months after his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Even in isolation, it doesn’t seem as if the former Bellator and ONE Championship star is going to be letting this vendetta go anytime soon.

Even if it is a set up Marty still sucks https://t.co/daU3dx7Lvc — Marty Sucks (@Benaskren) April 2, 2020

As you can tell by the charming new Twitter name of “Marty Sucks”, Askren is certainly going to be on Team Masvidal for any potential Welterweight Championship fight between the two — despite “Gamebred” knocking Askren out cold last year.

While it may be quite some time before we get the chance to see Usman defend the title once again, nobody is doubting who the next contender should be: Jorge Masvidal.

For a while it looked like Masvidal was going to go after a dream match against Conor McGregor, but it seems more likely that “The Notorious” will opt to take on Justin Gaethje, so long as the coronavirus pandemic starts to calm down leading into International Fight Week.

Askren, on the other hand, appears to be enjoying his new life post-retirement. In addition to being as active as he’s always been on social media, many fans have been calling for him to test the waters with some commentary work.

That’s going to obviously be put on hold for the time being, but if there’s one thing we can all take comfort in, it’s the fact that Ben Askren will always be there to put smiles on our faces in these difficult days.

In terms of coming out of retirement again, though, that seems to be unlikely for the ex-Bellator star.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/3/2020.