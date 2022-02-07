Shavkat Rakhmonov is annoyed by comparisons to Khamzat Chimaev: “I’m saying wait, we’ll see when the time comes”

Shavkat Rakhmonov has spoken about his frustration at consistently being compared to fellow undefeated fighter Khamzat Chimaev.

This past weekend, Shavkat Rakhmonov confirmed what many of us already knew – he’s a big problem for the UFC’s welterweight division. The 27-year-old tore through Carlston Harris like a hot knife through butter with a vicious first round knockout, taking his UFC record to 3-0 and his overall mixed martial arts record to 15-0.

The nature of his fighting style, combined with his rise to prominence, is being compared by many to Khamzat Chimaev. Shavkat, however, would rather focus on doing his own thing right now.

“It’s just annoying, getting reminded of a certain individual all the time,” he said. “I’m saying wait, we’ll see when the time comes. He will win some fights, I will win some fights. And then we’ll meet. Maybe our fight will be title bout at that point.”

“I don’t know, I think it’s a good fight for Chimaev [against Burns],” Shavkat said. “It’s a necessary one for him, because he wants to get to the top fast. If Chimaev wins, he gets there. If Burns wins, he’s still in kind of a losing position.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Shavkat doesn’t appear to be the kind of fighter who’s particularly interested in trash talk, and while Chimaev may be the polar opposite of him in that sense, we still think a fight between the two of them in the future could produce fireworks at 170 pounds – especially if it’s for the title.

Do you think we will see Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Khamzat Chimaev at some point in their respective careers? What do you think of Rakhmonov as a potential star in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on both of these rising prospects down in the comment section, BJPENN Nation!