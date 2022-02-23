Renato Moicano eyes main event fight against Bobby Green or Brad Riddell after UFC 271 win

Renato Moicano has his eyes on two possible opponents for his next fight after submitting Alexander Hernandez at UFC 271.

Moicano had success on the feet and appeared to rock Hernandez and ended up getting ahold of his back and submitting Hernandez. It was the first time Hernandez was submitted in his career and the Brazilian says he is very happy with his performance.

“Man, I was happy, it was a really good fight for me. Hernandez is a really tough guy, explosive guy, he’s was fighting in his hometown,” Moicano said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, I did my homework and had a great game plan so I’m really happy with the win.”

Heading into the fight, Moicano was vocal in the interview with BJPENN.com that he was just focused on money and didn’t care about fighting ranked opponents. Although he says a ranked opponent would be nice to get, the Brazilian is still only focused on winning and cashing both paychecks.

“I just care about winning, it doesn’t matter if it’s a submission or a decision or whatever, I just want to care about the double-check… I would’ve been happier if they gave me the third check with the bonus, but it’s all good, no worries,” Moicano explained. “I did my job, great performance, and money in the bank. I was a little surprised I didn’t get the bonus but I didn’t watch the other fights so I don’t know what they did.”

The hope for Renato Moicano is to get a main event fight next time out and he has his eyes on two names. Moicano would like to face either Bobby Green or Brad Riddell next as he believes both fights would be exciting for the fans.

Should Moicano get his hand raised, it would allow him to start working his way into the top-10 at lightweight. However, he says whoever the UFC offers him is who he would fight next.

“Bobby Green, we fought on the same card or Brad Riddell, great guy, really good striker. I want to put my name in the rankings but we will see what the UFC thinks. I think they would be fun and maybe it’s a main event, too if I fight one of them,” Moicano said.

As for when he wants the fight to be, Renato Moicano says he hopes it would be in front of fans. But, the ideal plan is to fight in April or May as he wants to be active this year.

“Two, three months I’m going to be ready. I’m already back in the gym doing some strength and conditioning, and I will wait for the call. When they offer me a fight I will take it and try and submit someone again,” Moicano concluded.

Would you like to see Renato Moicano vs. Bobby Green or Brad Riddell next?