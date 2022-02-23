Chael Sonnen cuts hilarious ‘The Ultimate Warrior’ promo while applauding Logan Storley for his post-fight interview (Video)

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen produced a great impression of The Ultimate Warrior when praising the mic work of Logan Storley recently.

Last Saturday night at Bellator 274, Logan Storley managed to grind out an impressive decision win over Neiman Gracie to take his professional mixed martial arts record to 13-1. He had to go through some adversity to get his hand raised but ultimately, he was the better man out of the two.

After the fight, the 29-year-old got on the microphone and cut what many believed to be a great promo that was actually quite out of character. Chael Sonnen, who knows a thing or two about this part of the game, decided to use WWE legend The Ultimate Warrior as the perfect point of comparison when discussing Storley’s work on the stick.

P.S: Watch the video to see Chael’s impression – you won’t regret it.

“He [Ultimate Warrior] used to grunt, snort, and he would get all intense, and he would talk about getting into a cockpit and taking that thing up to the galaxy, before he drives it to a nosedive for all the Warriors! Then you’re just like oh my god that was great, but when you think about what he said, he’s gonna get in the cockpit of a plane and he’s gonna take it up into the galaxy? What? What are you talking about? All of his interviews were that way, I hadn’t the foggiest idea what he was talking about. They weren’t like poetry from a brilliant man that you’re supposed to sit down and digest. They were just the ramblings of an entertainer, said with intensity.”

“That’s what Logan [Storley] did for the first time ever. Logan just said the same things he always says but instead of saying it when he looked down, and like he was scared of the microphone, he looked into the audience at the Mohegan Sun and he told every damn one of them how he was feeling inside. It was great.”

