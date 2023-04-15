Michael Bisping critical of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “He’s not a boxer, he’s almost 40 years old”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has criticized the matchmaking of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in a boxing match.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Jake Paul will take on Nate Diaz in a pro boxing match. The contest will take place on August 5 in Dallas, Texas as Paul attempts to rebound from his recent defeat to Tommy Fury.

Diaz, on the other hand, is set for his first appearance since leaving the UFC. Nobody really knows what he’ll look like in the squared circle, but that hasn’t stopped the masses from putting him down as a substantial underdog.

In truth, this is a bout that has been almost two years in the making. With that being said, it feels somewhat strange now that it’s actually official.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping had the following to say on the matter.

“Nate Diaz, this will be a fun fight,” Bisping said. “Nate Diaz is no walk in the park. Very, very tough. Extremely hard to finish. Granted, he’s not a boxer, he’s almost 40 years old. He’s got a great submission game, you can’t use that. But the hands of Nate Diaz, they’re good. You can’t deny that.

Bisping questions Diaz’s move

“Listen, I’m not hating on Jake Paul, but this is the pattern, this is the flow. It’s an almost 40 non-boxer. It’s a guy who’s a submission specialist with decent hands. He’s much smaller. Diaz is very tall, he’s not a small man by any stretch of the imagination. But he did fight the majority of his career as a lightweight, okay? So it is going to be very interesting to see how it goes down.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Does Nate Diaz stand a chance here? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!