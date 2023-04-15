UFC Kansas City: ‘Holloway vs. Allen’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Missouri for tonight’s UFC Kansas City event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen.

Holloway (23-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a lopsided decision defeat to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 in July of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘Blessed’ was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar respectively.

Meanwhile, Arnold Allen (19-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Kansas City main event sporting a twelve-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Calvin Kattar last October. ‘All Mighty’ suffered his lone loss way back in 2014 before entering the UFC ranks.

UFC Kansas City is co-headlined by another featherweight matchup featuring Edson Barboza taking on Billy Quarantillo.

Barboza (22-11 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell. The Brazilian striker last tasted victory at UFC 262 in 2021, when he knocked out Shane Burgos.

Meanwhile, Billy Quarantillo (17-4 MMA) last competed at December’s UFC 282 event, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Alexander Hernandez.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Holloway vs. Allen’ live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Kansas City Main Card (8:30pm EST on ESPN/ESPN+)

Max Holloway (146) vs. Arnold Allen (146) – Holloway def. Allen by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Edson Barboza (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (146) – Barboza def. via KO (knee) in Round 1

Dustin Jacoby (206) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205) – Murzakanov def. Jacoby by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Tanner Boser (203) vs. Ion Cutelaba (206) – Cutelaba def. Boser via TKO at 2:05 of Round 1

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136) – Munhoz def. Gutierrez by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Clay Guida (154.5) – Garcia def. Guida by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UFC Kansas City Prelims (5:30pm EST on ESPN/ESPN+)

TJ Brown (146) vs. Bill Algeo (146) – Algeo def. Brown via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:40 of Round 2

Brandon Royval (126) vs. Matheus Nicolau (126) – Royval def. Nicolau via KO at 2:19 of around 1

Zak Cummings (206) vs. Ed Herman (206) – Cummings def. Herman via TKO (punches) at 4:13 of Round 3

Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Gillian Robertson (116) – Robertson def. Rodriguez via submission (armbar) at 4:21 of Round 2

Lando Vannata (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156) – Zellhuber def. Vannata by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Bruna Brasil (116) vs. Denise Gomes (115) – Gomes def. Brasil via TKO (punches) at 2:42 of Round 2

First finish of the night goes to Denise Gomes!! TKO in Round 2 to secure the W 👊 #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/jfdsrg10Yz — UFC (@ufc) April 15, 2023

Gaston Bolanos (136) vs. Aaron Phillips (136) – Bolanos def. Phillips by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Joselyne Edwards (136.5)* vs. Lucie Pudilova (136) – Edwards def. Pudilova by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Kansas City main event between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen? Share your predictions in the comment section Penn Nation!