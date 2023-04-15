x
Home » MMA News » UFC » UFC Kansas City: ‘Holloway vs. Allen’ Live Res...
MMA NewsArnold AllenMax HollowayUFCUFC Kansas City

UFC Kansas City: ‘Holloway vs. Allen’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor

The Octagon returns to Missouri for tonight’s UFC Kansas City event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen.

Holloway (23-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a lopsided decision defeat to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 in July of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘Blessed’ was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar respectively.

Meanwhile, Arnold Allen (19-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Kansas City main event sporting a twelve-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Calvin Kattar last October. ‘All Mighty’ suffered his lone loss way back in 2014 before entering the UFC ranks.

UFC Kansas City is co-headlined by another featherweight matchup featuring Edson Barboza taking on Billy Quarantillo.

Edson Barboza, Paul Felder
Image via @UFC on Instagram

Barboza (22-11 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell. The Brazilian striker last tasted victory at UFC 262 in 2021, when he knocked out Shane Burgos.

Meanwhile, Billy Quarantillo (17-4 MMA) last competed at December’s UFC 282 event, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Alexander Hernandez.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Holloway vs. Allen’ live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Kansas City Main Card (8:30pm EST on ESPN/ESPN+)

Max Holloway (146) vs. Arnold Allen (146) – Holloway def. Allen by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Edson Barboza (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (146) – Barboza def. via KO (knee) in Round 1

Dustin Jacoby (206) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205) – Murzakanov def. Jacoby by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Tanner Boser (203) vs. Ion Cutelaba (206) – Cutelaba def. Boser via TKO at 2:05 of Round 1

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136) – Munhoz def. Gutierrez by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Clay Guida (154.5) – Garcia def. Guida by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UFC Kansas City Prelims (5:30pm EST on ESPN/ESPN+)

TJ Brown (146) vs. Bill Algeo (146) – Algeo def. Brown via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:40 of Round 2

Brandon Royval (126) vs. Matheus Nicolau (126) – Royval def. Nicolau via KO at 2:19 of around 1

Zak Cummings (206) vs. Ed Herman (206) – Cummings def. Herman via TKO (punches) at 4:13 of Round 3

Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Gillian Robertson (116) – Robertson def. Rodriguez via submission (armbar) at 4:21 of Round 2

Lando Vannata (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156) – Zellhuber def. Vannata by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Bruna Brasil (116) vs. Denise Gomes (115) – Gomes def. Brasil via TKO (punches) at 2:42 of Round 2

Gaston Bolanos (136) vs. Aaron Phillips (136) – Bolanos def. Phillips by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Joselyne Edwards (136.5)* vs. Lucie Pudilova (136) – Edwards def. Pudilova by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Kansas City main event between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen? Share your predictions in the comment section Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleJohnny Walker offers to welcome former UFC champion Alex Pereira to light heavyweight: “Whatever it takes”
Next articleUFC Kansas City Results: Rafa Garcia defeats Clay Guida (Highlights)
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv