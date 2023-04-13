Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira confirms his next fight will be at 205lbs

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is confirming his next fight will be at 205 pounds.

It was just last Saturday night, April 8th at UFC 287 that Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) lost his middleweight crown to Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) in the main event. Adesanya got his revenge defeating Pereira with a right hand KO at 4:21 of round 2 to regain the middleweight champion title.

Following the loss, there was much speculation that ‘Poutan’ would make the move to light heavyweight.

UFC President, Dana White, weighed in on that possibility even prior to UFC 287 telling reporters:

“Honestly, I think Pereira moves to 205 after this fight. He’s a monster. I know that he still had like two pounds to cut, and it was an hour left of the weigh-ins. So yeah, I’m not saying he’s moving to 205, but I’m assuming he is; you can ask him. It wouldn’t surprise me.”

“I would bet anything he moves to 205 after this fight.”

Well, wait no longer, Pereira is confirming what others were speculating.

‘BJPenndotcom’ shared the news on ‘Twitter‘ with the caption and a video from Alexa Pereira:

“Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira confirms his next fight will be at 205 lbs #UFC.”

On his YouTube channel video, Pereira (through translation) stated:

“Hi folks, like I promised I’ll announce you big news on my channel.”

My next fight will be in 205!”

“Yeah, you heard right. My next fight will be in 205!”

The Brazilian kickboxing and MMA star Alex Pereira will now make the move to the 205 pound weight class after suffering a brutal loss to ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Pereira, 35, who was a two-division kickboxing champion in Glory, and is the former UFC middleweight champion, does not yet have a date or opponent set for his debut at 205 lbs.

Are you excited to see Pereira make the move to light heavyweight? Who would you like his first opponent to be?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!