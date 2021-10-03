Johnny Walker issues statement following UFC Vegas 38 loss to Thiago Santos

UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker issued a statement following his UFC Vegas 38 unanimous decision loss to Thiago Santos.

Walker and Santos met in the headliner of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 38 card, but the fight did not live up to expectations. Despite between two knockout artists, both fighters fought very tentatively during their fight and the fans were not impressed with their efforts. The fight went the full 25 minutes and Santos won a unanimous decision, but it was far from impressive. Either way, it’s a win for Santos and another loss for Walker. He has now lost three of his last four fights and appears to be in serious need of a win to get back on track.

Taking to his social media following his UFC Vegas 38 loss to Santos, Walker shared a statement. In it, the Brazilian said that while he was disappointed to lose the fight, he was also happy that he was able to go the full 25 minutes against an elite, top-five opponent.

The result don’t come but I’m very happy, 5 rounds , against top 5 , and i get so much experience and I learn and feel it , so let’s go , keep working , thank @danawhite @ufc for the opportunity, God bless you all — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) October 3, 2021

Overall it was a disappointing showing for Walker. Although he did go for 25 minutes for the first time in his UFC career, he just didn’t show the same aggressiveness and explosion that made him special in the first place. It seems like the move to SBG Ireland and working with John Kavanaugh has not immediately paid off for Walker. But he’s still only 29 years old and he has the potential to bounce back and get back into the win column soon.

